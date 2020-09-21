UrduPoint.com
Italy's Regional Vote Sees Left Ahead In Campania, Right Winning In Liguria, Veneto - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

Italy's Regional Vote Sees Left Ahead in Campania, Right Winning in Liguria, Veneto - Poll

Candidates from the center-right coalitions are projected to win in the Liguria and Veneto regions, while in Campania, a left-wing candidate is expected to be victorious, according to the first exit polls out on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Candidates from the center-right coalitions are projected to win in the Liguria and Veneto regions, while in Campania, a left-wing candidate is expected to be victorious, according to the first exit polls out on Monday.

In Liguria, incumbent President Giovanni Toti, representing the coalition of center-right parties, including Lega, is ahead with 51-55 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll released immediately after the closure of the polling stations.

In Veneto, current President Luca Zaia, a Lega member, is expected to win in a landslide, with 72-76 percent, which proves the region's satisfaction with the way he has managed the coronavirus pandemic.

In Campania, incumbent President Vincenzo Luca, from the left-wing Democratic Party, is ahead with 54-58 percent, according to the exit polls.

Results in these regions have been predictable, unlike in the traditionally left regions of Tuscany, Marche and Apulia that the right-wing parties are trying hard to gain.

