- Italy's Regional Vote Sees Left Ahead in Campania, Right Winning in Liguria, Veneto - Poll
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:38 PM
Candidates from the center-right coalitions are projected to win in the Liguria and Veneto regions, while in Campania, a left-wing candidate is expected to be victorious, according to the first exit polls out on Monday
In Liguria, incumbent President Giovanni Toti, representing the coalition of center-right parties, including Lega, is ahead with 51-55 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll released immediately after the closure of the polling stations.
In Liguria, incumbent President Giovanni Toti, representing the coalition of center-right parties, including Lega, is ahead with 51-55 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll released immediately after the closure of the polling stations.
In Veneto, current President Luca Zaia, a Lega member, is expected to win in a landslide, with 72-76 percent, which proves the region's satisfaction with the way he has managed the coronavirus pandemic.
In Campania, incumbent President Vincenzo Luca, from the left-wing Democratic Party, is ahead with 54-58 percent, according to the exit polls.
Results in these regions have been predictable, unlike in the traditionally left regions of Tuscany, Marche and Apulia that the right-wing parties are trying hard to gain.