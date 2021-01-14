GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) There is a possibility of a new government in Italy led by current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Renzi, Italy's former prime minister and the leader of centrist Italia Viva party, said on Wednesday, noting that other Names can also be considered.

Earlier in the day, Renzi, whose party is part of the governing coalition, announced the resignation of two of his ministers from the cabinet in a protest to an economic recovery plan promoted by Conte and adopted on Wednesday morning. The move left the coalition government without a majority in parliament.

"Can there be another government led by Conte? We have no vetoes or prejudice against anyone, and we have no intention to explain to the president of the council of ministers what to do.

He said earlier that he was ready to go to the parliament. Maybe, the day has come," Renzi said at a press conference, adding that "there are various names in the Chigi Palace [the council of ministers' seat]."

The Italian government has been in a crisis over the last few weeks, as the parties cannot come to a consensus on the economic recovery plan, which should specify how Italy is going to administer EU funds. Rome is expected to receive some 209 billion Euros ($254 billion) from the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.