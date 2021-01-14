UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Renzi Says New Conte Government Possible, But 'Not Excluding Other Names'

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Italy's Renzi Says New Conte Government Possible, But 'Not Excluding Other Names'

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) There is a possibility of a new government in Italy led by current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Renzi, Italy's former prime minister and the leader of centrist Italia Viva party, said on Wednesday, noting that other Names can also be considered.

Earlier in the day, Renzi, whose party is part of the governing coalition, announced the resignation of two of his ministers from the cabinet in a protest to an economic recovery plan promoted by Conte and adopted on Wednesday morning. The move left the coalition government without a majority in parliament.

"Can there be another government led by Conte? We have no vetoes or prejudice against anyone, and we have no intention to explain to the president of the council of ministers what to do.

He said earlier that he was ready to go to the parliament. Maybe, the day has come," Renzi said at a press conference, adding that "there are various names in the Chigi Palace [the council of ministers' seat]."

The Italian government has been in a crisis over the last few weeks, as the parties cannot come to a consensus on the economic recovery plan, which should specify how Italy is going to administer EU funds. Rome is expected to receive some 209 billion Euros ($254 billion) from the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Rome Italy From Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

31 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

31 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

1 hour ago

Germany Orders Mandatory Coronavirus Testing for T ..

21 seconds ago

Over 21% of Israelis Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.