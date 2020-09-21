UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Right, Left Parties In Tie In Apulia In Regional Elections - Exit Polls

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:19 PM

Italy's Right, Left Parties in Tie in Apulia in Regional Elections - Exit Polls

The first exit poll in the Italian regional elections has shown an equal division of votes between the right and the left in the closely watched Apulia region, which has been under the left-wing rule for the past 15 years

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The first exit poll in the Italian regional elections has shown an equal division of votes between the right and the left in the closely watched Apulia region, which has been under the left-wing rule for the past 15 years.

The polls predict exactly the same amount of votes - between 39 and 43 percent - for both Raffaele Fitto, candidate of the center-right coalition, Brothers of Italy far-right party member, and Michele Emiliano, candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent.

Related Topics

Same Italy

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

6 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

36 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Commissioner Faisalabad's ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.