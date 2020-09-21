The first exit poll in the Italian regional elections has shown an equal division of votes between the right and the left in the closely watched Apulia region, which has been under the left-wing rule for the past 15 years

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The first exit poll in the Italian regional elections has shown an equal division of votes between the right and the left in the closely watched Apulia region, which has been under the left-wing rule for the past 15 years.

The polls predict exactly the same amount of votes - between 39 and 43 percent - for both Raffaele Fitto, candidate of the center-right coalition, Brothers of Italy far-right party member, and Michele Emiliano, candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent.