Italy's Right-Wing Opposition Marches In Rome Demanding Snap Elections, Economic Aid

Tue 02nd June 2020

Members of Italy's right-center opposition parties on Tuesday staged a march through one of Rome's major streets, demanding that the government increase support for the population, which is suffering from an economic downturn caused by COVID-19, and hold snap elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Members of Italy's right-center opposition parties on Tuesday staged a march through one of Rome's major streets, demanding that the government increase support for the population, which is suffering from an economic downturn caused by COVID-19, and hold snap elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The march took place on Republic Day, a holiday during which the country commemorates a referendum on post-WWII government that saw a republic be chosen over a monarchy. The march, which started from the Piazza del Popolo square and ended at one of the Via del Corso crossroads, was accompanied by the singing of the Italian national hymn and cries for elections.

"We have come here to solve the problems of many Italians that the government has forgotten about. As the funds from the European Union have not arrived, families and enterprises are in [a state of] despair," Matteo Salvini, a former deputy prime minister and the leader of the Lega political party, told Sputnik.

Together with his allies from the Fratelli d'Italia and Forza Italia parties, Salvini headed a column of marchers that were carrying a 1,640-foot long Italian flag.

Despite the promises to limit the number of participants to 300 people and follow social distancing guidelines, the march quickly turned into a crowd without any health precautions.

