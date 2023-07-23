Open Menu

Italy's Rome To Host International Conference On Development, Migration On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Italy's Rome to Host International Conference on Development, Migration on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Leaders of Mediterranean countries will meet in Rome on Sunday to discuss migration issues.

Italy's goal for hosting the conference is to pursue migration-related cooperation with Southern Mediterranean countries, whose leaders are expected to take part.

The event was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on July 17 after the European Union and Tunisia signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic and comprehensive cooperation in various areas, including migration.

