Italy's Ruling Parties Drafting Resolution To Keep Supplying Arms To Kiev In 2023- Sources

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 05:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Representatives of the parties of Italy's ruling majority - Brothers of Italy, League and Forward, Italy - are working on a draft joint parliamentary resolution to continue comprehensive, including military, assistance to Ukraine in 2023, sources in the Italian parliament told Sputnik.

The resolution is to be presented on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies, where the issue will be discussed.

Earlier, the opposition forces - the Five Star Movement, the association of the centrist Action and Living Italy parties, as well as the Greens and Left Alliance submitted three separate resolutions on the issue to the lower house.

Simultaneously, lawmakers of the Brothers of Italy and League presented in the Senate an amendment to the decree discussed there on a number of issues not related to Ukraine, which stipulates the continuation of arms supplies to Kiev next year.

The Tgcom24 news channel reported Monday evening that there is a proposal to make the following addition to the decree: "The permission to transfer military equipment and materials in favor of the government authorities of Ukraine has been extended until December 31."

