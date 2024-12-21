Italy's Salvini Acquitted In Migrant Trial
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Palermo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) An Italian court on Friday acquitted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of illegally blocking migrants on a rescue ship in 2019, after a lengthy and high-profile trial.
"I'm happy. After three years, common sense has won," the leader of the far-right, anti-immigration League party told reporters outside the court in Palermo.
Salvini had strongly denied charges of abuse of office and the deprivation of liberty of 147 migrants on board the Open Arms charity ship in August 2019, when he was interior minister in a previous government.
Now a partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, the 51-year-old had back then refused to let the ship disembark the migrants it had rescued in the Mediterranean.
The stand-off lasted nearly three weeks and made global headlines, with other EU nations offering to take the migrants, humanitarian groups weighing in and even Hollywood actor Richard Gere visiting the ship in solidarity.
In the end, the migrants were allowed to disembark on the Italian island of Lampedusa following a court order.
"Entering Italy requires rules, limits, controls, and those who use immigrants to wage political battles have lost today," Salvini said outside court.
He said the judges had declared that "we did our duty, that fighting mass migration, fighting the organised and financed invasion is not a crime".
- Musk, Orban support -
Meloni, whose hard-right government also has targeted charity rescue ships in its attempts to stop migrants arriving on Italy's shores, was quick to express her delight at the verdict.
It was "a judgement that shows how unfounded and surreal the accusations against him were".
In September, after prosecutors requested a six-year prison sentence, the prime minister said it was "incredible" that Salvini risked jail "for doing his job defending the nation's borders".
Nationalist politicians across Europe also have weighed in on Salvini's behalf, from France's Marine Le Pen to Hungary's Viktor Orban.
Orban tweeted: "Justice for Salvini" on Thursday alongside a photo of himself and others holding up t-shirts emblazoned with Salvini's face in a mock-up "Wanted" poster.
"Crazy that Salvini is being tried for defending Italy!" added Elon Musk, the world's richest man, on the X social platform that he owns.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Salvini acquitted in migrant trial2 minutes ago
-
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena2 minutes ago
-
Russian skaters allowed to compete as neutrals in 2026 Winter Olympics12 minutes ago
-
Serbia schools to shut amid new protests over station collapse12 minutes ago
-
Mandelson: 'Prince of Darkness' tasked with fixing UK-US ties12 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies2 hours ago
-
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region2 hours ago
-
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations3 hours ago
-
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams2 hours ago
-
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher3 hours ago
-
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes3 hours ago
-
Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for 2025, highlights entrepreneurial growth, strategic ..3 hours ago