Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini said Monday the government was making a hash of rebooting the country after the coronavirus pandemic and called for an early general election.

His anti-immigrant League is the most popular party in Italy, but has been in opposition since Salvini last year pulled out of a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement in a failed bid to rule alone.

Italians will be heading to the ballot boxes this autumn for regional elections and for a referendum on reducing the number of members of parliament.

The exact dates of those votes have yet to be set.

"Let's ask the people to vote (as well) on a government that will last five years and has clear ideas," Salvini said in an interview published Monday in the daily La Stampa.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's coalition, which is largely made up of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the M5S, is currently set to govern until 2023, though early elections in Italy are not uncommon.