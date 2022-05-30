Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party in the Italian coalition government, came under criticism on Monday after he was reported to be planning a trip to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party in the Italian coalition government, came under criticism on Monday after he was reported to be planning a trip to Russia.

Elio Vito, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee from liberal Forward Italy, sent inquiry to Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, citing reports that the trip was recommended to Salvini by a lawyer who has done work for the Russian embassy.

"Contacts and negotiations with foreign embassies... can compromise our country's diplomatic and institutional relations and, therefore, also our national security," Vito was quoted as saying by Ansa news agency.

This comes a day after Matteo Zuppi, the new head of the Italian bishops conference, reportedly hinted at Salvini when he criticized politicians for doing things "just to show that one is doing something."

Salvini said last week that peace in Ukraine deserved every effort. Scores of foreign state officials and public figures have traveled to Ukraine in recent months in a show of support for the Ukrainian government.