Italy's Salvini Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Contribution To EU Security - AfD Lawmaker

Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:38 PM

A member of Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Beatrix von Storch, believes that Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini should be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his "great contribution" to European security and fight against illegal migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A member of Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Beatrix von Storch, believes that Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini should be given the Nobel Peace prize for his "great contribution" to European security and fight against illegal migration.

"Matteo Salvini, as the Italian interior minister, has made a great contribution to the security and stability of Europe. By closing Italy's borders, he has successfully curbed illegal migration to Europe as well as the smuggling industry, and thus shown what honest and decisive policies can achieve ... I propose Matteo Salvini for the Nobel Peace Prize because he has exemplified a successful policy of stability for Europe and for saving thousands of lives, an example that others should follow," von Storch said in a statement released by AfD.

The Italian politician has not yet publicly commented on the German lawmaker's proposal.

The Italian government and Salvini's Lega party are pursuing hardline policy on migration. Salvini has repeatedly said that Italy could not remain Europe's "refugee camp" while neighboring countries close their borders and defend their frontiers with weapons.

Earlier in June, Italy passed Salvini-sponsored security and migration decree, which aims to curb the activity of migrant rescue ships operated by humanitarian groups. The nation's ports have remained closed to such boats since last summer.

Last year, the Italian government passed a law eliminating humanitarian grounds for granting protection to refugees.

European countries have been struggling with their worst migration crisis in recent history for around four years now. Italy, alongside Spain and Greece, have been one of the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry point for undocumented migrants who reach Europe by sea.

