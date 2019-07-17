UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Expresses Concern Over Von Der Leyen's Election To Head EU Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Italy's Salvini Expresses Concern Over von der Leyen's Election to Head EU Commission

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday expressed concern over the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission due to her "leftist" positions on migration and economics

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday expressed concern over the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission due to her "leftist" positions on migration and economics.

He discussed the newly elected president at a public event in Rome.

"We have seen the president of the European Commission, who obviously leans left on such issues as economic growth and border control. We are concerned," Salvini said.

Salvini added he was proud that Lega members in the European Parliament refused to support the German politician's candidacy.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen was elected as the president of the European Commission. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called it "an inspiring beginning," urging the members of the European Commission to follow the path of creation of a fairer and more democratic Europe.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe Parliament German Rome Italy Border Event

Recent Stories

KP Assembly proceeding on Thursday 2pm

37 seconds ago

DG Fisheries announces fishing close season

39 seconds ago

No more unnecessary adjournment in any case: Chief ..

43 seconds ago

Former Belgium manager Waseige dies at 79: reports ..

45 seconds ago

Dubai selected as 2020 &#039;Capital of Arab Media ..

42 minutes ago

&#039;Popular Culture and the City&#039; opens at ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.