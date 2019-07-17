(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday expressed concern over the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission due to her "leftist" positions on migration and economics

He discussed the newly elected president at a public event in Rome.

"We have seen the president of the European Commission, who obviously leans left on such issues as economic growth and border control. We are concerned," Salvini said.

Salvini added he was proud that Lega members in the European Parliament refused to support the German politician's candidacy.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen was elected as the president of the European Commission. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called it "an inspiring beginning," urging the members of the European Commission to follow the path of creation of a fairer and more democratic Europe.