MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's euroskeptic Lega party, said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination passports should not be obligatory for teachers and students over 12 years old.

"There is no question that the vaccine saves lives. But I say no to obligating children aged 12 and 13 to get vaccinated," Salvini was quoted as saying by Italian news agency ANSA.

The former deputy prime minister suggested instead that the elderly and those at a higher risk of COVID-19 should remain a priority.

On Monday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the government was considering the introduction of the so-called green passes in schools beginning from the new academic year.

Last week, the Italian Council of Ministers extended the COVID-19 state of emergency until December 31, despite thousands of people protesting against the new restrictions.

The package includes health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments. Apart from that, the Italian authorities changed the criteria of color-coding areas to indicate levels of COVID-19 risks.

The COVID-19 state of emergency was first introduced in Italy on January 31, 2020. The emergency empowers the government to make decisions on countering COVID-19 without compulsory approval by parliament.