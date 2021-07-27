UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Opposed To Requirement For Green Passes In Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

Italy's Salvini Opposed to Requirement for Green Passes in Schools

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's euroskeptic Lega party, said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination passports should not be obligatory for teachers and students over 12 years old

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's euroskeptic Lega party, said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination passports should not be obligatory for teachers and students over 12 years old.

"There is no question that the vaccine saves lives. But I say no to obligating children aged 12 and 13 to get vaccinated," Salvini was quoted as saying by Italian news agency ANSA.

The former deputy prime minister suggested instead that the elderly and those at a higher risk of COVID-19 should remain a priority.

On Monday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the government was considering the introduction of the so-called green passes in schools beginning from the new academic year.

Last week, the Italian Council of Ministers extended the COVID-19 state of emergency until December 31, despite thousands of people protesting against the new restrictions.

The package includes health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments. Apart from that, the Italian authorities changed the criteria of color-coding areas to indicate levels of COVID-19 risks.

The COVID-19 state of emergency was first introduced in Italy on January 31, 2020. The emergency empowers the government to make decisions on countering COVID-19 without compulsory approval by parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Parliament Italy January December 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAEJJF, e-Friends Sport sign MoU

17 minutes ago

African Union Chief, Top Tunisian Diplomat Discuss ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan attaches great value to its relations wit ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to start new era of development in AJK: Farruk ..

3 minutes ago

Lenderking Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Talks on Ye ..

3 minutes ago

Safety of citizens top priority: SSP

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.