Italy's Salvini Says Leaked Document On Alleged Russian Funding 'Not Serious'

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Italy's Salvini Says Leaked Document on Alleged Russian Funding 'Not Serious'

Former Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Lega party leader Matteo Salvini dismissed on Wednesday a leaked document alleging a $1.6 billion deal between his party members and Russian officials as not serious

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Former Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Lega party leader Matteo Salvini dismissed on Wednesday a leaked document alleging a $1.6 billion deal between his party members and Russian officials as not serious.

A copy of a document that was published by the Italian media earlier in the day provided alleged information regarding former Salvini spokesman Gianluca Savoini and two other Italians meeting with a group of Russians in Moscow in October 2018. The media claimed that the parties agreed to share the proceeds from diesel shipments, with 4 percent going to Lega and 6 percent to the Russian intermediaries.

"There is not a Dollar, a lira, a florin, a ruble. I never saw or asked for anything and no one in the League [Lega] saw or asked for anything.

They [La Repubblica and Il Fatto Quotidiano] can make up and publish all the pictures they want. We're expecting the probe to end, which has gone on for a year. Let's talk about serious things. This is not a serious thing," Salvini said as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

The allegations of Lega's collusion with Russia first emerged in February when US-based website Buzzfeed claimed it had an audio tape of a secret meeting in Moscow between Salvini's aide and Russian officials. In the recording, the men were allegedly heard discussing a plan that would allow Russia to covertly transfer tens of millions of Dollars of oil money to Lega. Moscow, as well as Salvini, has repeatedly refuted such allegations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

