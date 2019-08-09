UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Tells Prime Minister Snap Election Needed Due To Gov't Coalition Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Italy's Salvini Tells Prime Minister Snap Election Needed Due to Gov't Coalition Crisis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of the Lega party, said on Thursday that he had informed the country's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, that a snap election was needed, since the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government.

A rift between the two coalition partners, Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Lega, deepened this week after the M5S voted against a costly Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project (TAV) backed by Salvini's party.

"Today, I told Prime Minister Conte: let's go straight to the parliament to record that there is no majority anymore, as the TAV vote showed, and quickly give the floor to the Italians," Salvini said in a statement.

Italians need certainty and a government that is productive, he stressed.

"We do not want any more seats or ministers, we do not need reshuffles or technical governments. After this government, which has done a lot of good, there can only be election. [Summer] recess cannot be an excuse for losing time, and parliamentarians, unless they want to save their mandate by any means, can return to work next week, like millions of other Italians," Salvini said.

The parliament's recess started on Thursday and is scheduled to conclude in early September.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said that his party was ready to participate in snap parliamentary elections.

"We are ready, we are not at all interested in the [ministerial] seats, and they never interested us," Di Maio said a special statement circulated on Thursday evening.

He also proposed to finally approve the law on reducing the composition of the Italian parliament by half before conducting snap election. The final vote on this issue was scheduled for early September, immediately after the recess.

"This is a landmark reform, we will reduce 345 seats and send home 345 politicos. If we again convene the chambers of parliament, we will take the opportunity to vote on this reform earlier. We will vote for it and then pass the floor to the Italians," Di Maio said.

The leader of the largest opposition Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, also said that his supporters were ready for early elections.

"We are ready for the challenge. In the upcoming elections, not only the issue of government will be decided, but also the fate of our democracy and the international position of our country," he wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Salvini said that "something is broken" in the government coalition, while Di Maio wrote on Facebook that he was "tired of palace games." Sources in M5S said it opposed the "technical government," which, in the absence of a parliamentary majority, could survive until the next election.

On Thursday morning, Conte held consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. After the meeting, it was reported that Conte and Mattarella discussed neither the government crisis, nor the prime minister's departure. Conte later held separate meetings with Salvini and Di Maio.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Facebook September All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

3 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

2 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

2 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

2 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.