Italy's Salvini To Report To Parliament On Allegations Of Russian Funding For Lega Party

Tue 16th July 2019

Italy's Salvini to Report to Parliament on Allegations of Russian Funding for Lega Party

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he would respond to the parliament's questions in relation to the probe into the alleged sponsorship of his Lega Nord party by Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he would respond to the parliament's questions in relation to the probe into the alleged sponsorship of his Lega Nord party by Russia.

On Thursday, Milan prosecutors publicly announced that they had been probing the allegations on Lega having received up to 65 million Euros (about $73 million) in funding from Russia.

"I certainly will go to parliament," Salvini was quoted as saying by the ANSA agency.

The politician insisted that his party had not received any funding from Russia and described the case as "ridiculous."

The rumors about the alleged funding of Lega Nord by Russia have been circulating since February when Italian weekly L'Espresso claimed that Salvini and his representatives discussed financing of the Lega Nord party with Russian officials during the October visit to Moscow ahead of the European elections.

The party allegedly gained 3 million euros ($3.3 million) under cover of Russian diesel exports. Moscow, as well as Salvini, repeatedly refuted the allegations.

Earlier in July, the BuzzFeed news portal published a transcript of a conversation between Salvini's representatives and Russian officials allegedly discussing financing the Italian party through the supply of the Russian oil. The conversation took place on October 18, 2018, according to the media outlet.

