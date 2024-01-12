Palermo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, was on Friday due to testify in a trial over whether he illegally blocked migrants from disembarking at an Italian port under a previous government.

Salvini, the head of the far-right League party that is part of current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, strongly denies charges of deprivation of liberty and abuse of office over the incident in August 2019.

He has been on trial in Palermo, Sicily, since October 2021, accused of using his then-position as interior minister to detain 147 migrants at sea, refusing to let them disembark from the "Open Arms" charity rescue ship where sanitary conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

A hardline populist known for an "Italians first" policy, Salvini has repeatedly used attacks against illegal immigration to boost his political capital.

In 2019, serving in a coalition government led by Giuseppe Conte, he implemented a "closed ports" policy, under which Italy refused entry to charity ships that rescue migrants making the often deadly journey across the Mediterranean from Africa to Europe.

Salvini claimed he was protecting Italy with his security law, casting it as a tough measure against traffickers who organise the frequently overcrowded boats from North Africa.

The 50-year-old has said the decision to prevent the rescue vessel operated by Spanish non-governmental organisation Open Arms from docking was agreed by the government, including by Conte.

He has repeatedly scoffed at the court for holding what he deems to be a politically motivated trial, taking selfies in front of the defendants' cells in the courtroom and posting patriotic messages on his social media accounts.

Salvini also mocked the plaintiffs' high-profile witness, actor and activist Richard Gere, who had boarded the migrant ship in solidarity -- but in the end, did not testify.

Friday's hearing, which is due to begin at 9:30 am (0830 GMT), is the first time Salvini himself takes the stand.