MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy and the leader of the Lega party, called on Wednesday on the Italian government to support Israel in the ongoing clashes with Palestinians and condemn "Islamist violence."

"A propos, I expect a firm condemnation of this aggression also from the Italian government ...

Long live Israel which is defending its right to exist, long live peace and co-existence between people," Salvini said as quoted by Ansa English news.

The recent unrest in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area prompted a major confrontation on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. At least 43 Palestinians were killed and about 300 injured. Israel reported 5 killed and over 200 injured.