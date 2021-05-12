UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Urges Government To Support Israel In Conflict With Palestine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Italy's Salvini Urges Government to Support Israel in Conflict With Palestine

Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy and the leader of the Lega party, called on Wednesday on the Italian government to support Israel in the ongoing clashes with Palestinians and condemn "Islamist violence."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy and the leader of the Lega party, called on Wednesday on the Italian government to support Israel in the ongoing clashes with Palestinians and condemn "Islamist violence."

"A propos, I expect a firm condemnation of this aggression also from the Italian government ...

Long live Israel which is defending its right to exist, long live peace and co-existence between people," Salvini said as quoted by Ansa English news.

The recent unrest in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area prompted a major confrontation on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. At least 43 Palestinians were killed and about 300 injured. Israel reported 5 killed and over 200 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Condemnation Interior Minister Gaza Jerusalem Italy Border From Government Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

Israeli atrocities open war against humanity: Alee ..

5 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA to Start Discussing ISS Air Leak i ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.