MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Italian political party Lega, on Thursday expressed hope that the country's coronavirus restrictions would be softened next month.

Currently approximately half of Italy is designated as "red zone," where people are banned from leaving home for any reasons other than emergency, grocery shopping or health issues.

"We are working for April to be the month of rebirth, of reopening, of revival ... The Italian people have hung in for a year. They deserve to return to (normal) life," Salvini said as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

Earlier in the month, national media reported that the entire country will be declared as red zone for three days during Catholic Easter in April.