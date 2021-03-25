UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Wants To See April As 'Month Of Reopening'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Italy's Salvini Wants to See April as 'Month of Reopening'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Italian political party Lega, on Thursday expressed hope that the country's coronavirus restrictions would be softened next month.

Currently approximately half of Italy is designated as "red zone," where people are banned from leaving home for any reasons other than emergency, grocery shopping or health issues.

"We are working for April to be the month of rebirth, of reopening, of revival ... The Italian people have hung in for a year. They deserve to return to (normal) life," Salvini said as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

Earlier in the month, national media reported that the entire country will be declared as red zone for three days during Catholic Easter in April.

Related Topics

Red Zone Italy April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

4 minutes ago

8 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

14 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

42 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.