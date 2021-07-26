UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Sardinia Declares Emergency Over Raging Fires - Regional Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Italy's Sardinia Declares Emergency Over Raging Fires - Regional Gov't

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The regional government of the Italian Island of Sardinia on Sunday declared an emergency over raging fires in the province of Oristano.

On Saturday, the island's province of Oristano was struck by a heatwave coming from Africa, setting dry grass ablaze, which later caused a larger conflagration. Now, multiple areas of Oristano are engulfed in flames, making residents leave their homes in a hurry. Some 400 people were reported to have been evacuated.

Earlier in the day, the regional president, Christian Solinas, convened an emergency meeting of the island's executive authority.

Mayors of 13 Sardinian cities that were affected by the blaze joined via teleconference.

According to the island's authorities, the fire has already burned through about 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) of vegetation areas, ruined several residential and service buildings and killed cattle.

The blaze is being fought by fire teams along with the forest service, the civil protection service, and volunteers. Overall, some 7,500 people, seven special planes and 13 helicopters are involved in the effort.

Meanwhile, Italy's Civil Protection Department has requested EU assistance in handling the fire in Sardinia.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Italy Sunday Christian From Government

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

4 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

5 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

5 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.