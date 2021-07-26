(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The regional government of the Italian Island of Sardinia on Sunday declared an emergency over raging fires in the province of Oristano.

On Saturday, the island's province of Oristano was struck by a heatwave coming from Africa, setting dry grass ablaze, which later caused a larger conflagration. Now, multiple areas of Oristano are engulfed in flames, making residents leave their homes in a hurry. Some 400 people were reported to have been evacuated.

Earlier in the day, the regional president, Christian Solinas, convened an emergency meeting of the island's executive authority.

Mayors of 13 Sardinian cities that were affected by the blaze joined via teleconference.

According to the island's authorities, the fire has already burned through about 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) of vegetation areas, ruined several residential and service buildings and killed cattle.

The blaze is being fought by fire teams along with the forest service, the civil protection service, and volunteers. Overall, some 7,500 people, seven special planes and 13 helicopters are involved in the effort.

Meanwhile, Italy's Civil Protection Department has requested EU assistance in handling the fire in Sardinia.