GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Italian Senate has given confidence to the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a tight vote that concluded late on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This way, Conte will not have to step down as he has managed to secure a parliamentary majority.

"A total of 156 senators voted in favor, 140 senators voted against, and 16 senators abstained," Maria Elisabetta Casellati, President of the Senate, announced as the voting concluded.