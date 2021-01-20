UrduPoint.com
Italy's Senate Gives Confidence To Conte Government With 156 Votes In Favor, 140 Against

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

Italy's Senate Gives Confidence to Conte Government With 156 Votes in Favor, 140 Against

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Italian Senate has given confidence to the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a tight vote that concluded late on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This way, Conte will not have to step down as he has managed to secure a parliamentary majority.

"A total of 156 senators voted in favor, 140 senators voted against, and 16 senators abstained," Maria Elisabetta Casellati, President of the Senate, announced as the voting concluded.

