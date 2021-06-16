UrduPoint.com
Italy's Spallanzani Institute Says EU Under Pressure To Approve Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Italy's Spallanzani Institute Says EU Under Pressure to Approve Sputnik V

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Francesco Vairo, the head of Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani institute for infectious diseases, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Italy was pushing the EU to authorize the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.

"We see that the Italian authorities have been calling on the European Medicines Agency to speed up its review. The more vaccines we have the better," Vairo said.

The EMA began a rolling review of the Russian two-shot vaccine against COVID-19 in March, soon after The Lancet reported that scientists found it to be almost 92% effective.

The review will continue until the regulator is convinced that the benefits of using the vaccine outweigh the risks. Vairo said that July would be an "adequate date" for responding to the authorization request from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad.

