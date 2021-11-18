UrduPoint.com

Italy's Taxi Drivers Call General Strike On Wednesday November 24 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Italian taxi drivers announced a general strike to be held on November 24 in protest of a new competition bill, Italian national media reported on Thursday.

According to the ANSA news agency, Italian drivers are deeply concerned over new competition legislation that introduces deregulation which they see as favoring multinationals against small independent drivers. The strike is expected to culminate in a march in Rome featuring drivers from all over Italy.

The Italian Council of Ministers, in the session of November 4, 2021, approved a new bill to promote competition in the country, in line with one of the objectives endorsed by the Italian government in the national implementation plan for the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility. The so-called Competition Bill seeks to reorganize waste management, public transportation, energy and telecommunications. The bill is expected to be discussed by the Italian Parliament in the coming months.

