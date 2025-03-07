Open Menu

Italy's Top Court Orders Rome To Compensate Migrants

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Italy's top court orders Rome to compensate migrants

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Italy's highest court has ordered the state to compensate migrants held in port for 10 days in 2018 by then interior minister Matteo Salvini, prompting outrage Friday from the government.

The case was brought by Eritreans detained along with dozens of other migrants on the Diciotti military ship after Salvini -- who heads an anti-immigration party -- refused permission to disembark in an Italian port while he tried to get other European states to take them.

The Court of Cassation ruled Thursday that Rome must pay compensation and instructed another court to determine the sum.

The judges found "the obligation to rescue at sea... is a duty" imposed on everyone and prevails over measures "intended to combat illegal immigration".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has made stopping the arrival of migrant boats from North Africa one of her key battles, defended Salvini, who is now deputy prime minister in her right-wing coalition.

"The government will have to compensate, with the money of honest Italian citizens who pay taxes, people who tried to enter Italy illegally," she wrote on X..

Recent Stories

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Moro ..

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy

14 minutes ago
 One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, ..

One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti

14 minutes ago
 Health minister denies baseless news about CM's ac ..

Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mis ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to Pres ..

Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron

14 minutes ago
 Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

17 minutes ago
 US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tar ..

US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs

17 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..

18 minutes ago
 Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to ..

Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units

18 minutes ago
 Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika ..

Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project

18 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missi ..

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

18 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in house fire

One killed, four injured in house fire

18 minutes ago
 UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in S ..

UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World