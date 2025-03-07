Italy's Top Court Orders Rome To Compensate Migrants
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Italy's highest court has ordered the state to compensate migrants held in port for 10 days in 2018 by then interior minister Matteo Salvini, prompting outrage Friday from the government.
The case was brought by Eritreans detained along with dozens of other migrants on the Diciotti military ship after Salvini -- who heads an anti-immigration party -- refused permission to disembark in an Italian port while he tried to get other European states to take them.
The Court of Cassation ruled Thursday that Rome must pay compensation and instructed another court to determine the sum.
The judges found "the obligation to rescue at sea... is a duty" imposed on everyone and prevails over measures "intended to combat illegal immigration".
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has made stopping the arrival of migrant boats from North Africa one of her key battles, defended Salvini, who is now deputy prime minister in her right-wing coalition.
"The government will have to compensate, with the money of honest Italian citizens who pay taxes, people who tried to enter Italy illegally," she wrote on X..
