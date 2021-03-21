BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived in Tripoli for a visit and is meeting with Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Menfi on Sunday, a Libyan official source told Sputnik.

Last week, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.

"Di Maio has met with the head of the Government [of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah] and is currently holding a meeting in Tripoli with the leadership of Libya's Presidential Council headed by Mohammad Menfi," the source said.

The new Libyan executive bodies were created to replace two rival administrations in the country's west and east. The interim government will be in charge until the national elections that are scheduled for December 24.