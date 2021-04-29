The upper house of the Italian parliament has rejected a no-confidence motion against Health Minister Roberto Speranza, which was proposed by the right-wing Brothers of Italy party over the alleged poor coronavirus response

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The upper house of the Italian parliament has rejected a no-confidence motion against Health Minister Roberto Speranza, which was proposed by the right-wing Brothers of Italy party over the alleged poor coronavirus response.

The motion was rejected in a 221-29 vote.

"In recent months, I could have shifted the responsibility for the [COVID-19] restrictions onto the regions. But I have never done so and will never do. I have always cooperated with everyone without distinction and with maximum readiness because I think that one should not play politics with a terrifying pandemic in a big country," Speranza said in a morning speech, broadcast on YouTube.

The party's right-wing allies Forza Italia and Lega did not support the motion, as both are a part of the ruling coalition, unlike Fratelli d'Italia. They offer to set up a special commission to look into the health ministry's pandemic response.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Italy has confirmed a total of 3,981,512 cases, including 119,912 fatalities.