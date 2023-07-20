ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Senate of Italy, the country's upper house, on Wednesday approved in the first reading the bill to ban the production and sale of synthetic food and animal feed, the vote showed.

The bill was backed in a 93-to-28 vote with 33 abstentions. The document, developed on the initiative of the agriculture ministry and the ministry of health, will now be submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, Italy's lower house, for consideration.

The bill implies the ban on the use in production, sale, import, manufacture for export and distribution of "food products or animal feed consisting of, isolated or produced from cell cultures or tissues derived from vertebrates." Those violating the ban would be fined 10,000 to 60,000 Euros ($11,200 - $67,200). However, in case of large-scale production, penalties may be increased up to 10% of the company's annual turnover and confiscation of the produced goods.

The explanatory note to the bill, presented by Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, indicated that the production of meat as a result of the process of cell cultivation based on animal stem cells is a multi-billion Dollar industry that attracts more and more investors.

The agriculture ministry's position was backed by Italian agricultural association Coldiretti. Ettore Prandini, the president of the association, recalled that 500,000 nationals signed a petition for protecting Italian food products from the aggressive policies of transnational companies in the industry.

Prandini said that "we are not talking about meat, but about a synthetic, engineered product" in the bill, adding that there was no guarantee that the chemicals used in production are safe for human health.

Elena Cattaneo, a member of the Senate and Italian pharmacologist and co-founding director of the University of Milan's Center for Stem Cell Research, criticized the bill in an article published by la Repubblica newspaper prior to the vote, saying that Italy imports 50% of the meat it needs, and adding that domestically produced cultured meat could decrease the need for export. She added that the European Union's legal procedures strongly protect consumers from the dangers that synthetic food can pose to human health and slammed the bill as a "useless ideological manifesto." She noted that the bill only bans the use of cell cultures or tissues derived from vertebrates, while companies can use crustaceans, mollusks and cephalopods to produce synthetic meat.

Cattaneo also said that a new "gap between science and politics, which has already caused great harm to the country", is inevitable if the bill is adopted.