MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Italian National Institute of Health, a leading public health body in the country, has estimated that mass vaccination helped save about 150,000 lives in 2021.

"The anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Italy prevented around 8 million cases, more than 500,000 hospitalizations, more than 55,000 admissions intensive care units and around 150,000 deaths," the statement read.

The estimates are for the period from the start of vaccine rollout on December 27, 2020 until January 31, 2022.

Italy has recorded over 15.4 million cases and 161,000 virus-related deaths. Daily infections have been rising steadily across the country since it eased domestic restrictions on April 1. The government plans to lift all curbs by summer.