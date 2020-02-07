UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln In Tourism Income Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:03 AM

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln in Tourism Income Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Lawmaker

The Italian province of Veneto stands to lose $1 billion worth of tourism income coming from Chinese travelers this year as the new coronavirus outbreak begins to bite, a regional lawmaker told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Italian province of Veneto stands to lose $1 billion worth of tourism income coming from Chinese travelers this year as the new coronavirus outbreak begins to bite, a regional lawmaker told Sputnik on Thursday.

Italy joined a growing list of countries that have halted all China flights after confirming its first coronavirus cases in two Chinese visitors last week. Veneto's capital of Venice is extremely popular with Chinese tourists.

"It's difficult to evaluate now how big the reduction in the number of tourists from China could be. Someone estimates for this year less than 971,000 arrivals and about 955 million euro [$1 billion] losses compared to the last year," lawmaker Stefano Valdegamberi said, adding that the figures were for Veneto.

The Italian Democratic Institute has estimated that Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio and Lombardy, the country's main tourist magnets, could lose a combined 3.2 billion Euros this year. The industry's loss nationwide is projected to be 4.5 billion.

Manuel Vescovi, a lawmaker for the Lega party in the Tuscan legislature, told Sputnik that some 400,000 Chinese tourists came to Tuscany every year.

"I think that if the situation continues to get out of control losses will be substantial. I, however, first think about the health situation," he said.

Over 28,000 people have been infected with a new strain of coronavirus that emerged at a wet market in China last December. More than 500 people have died. The infection has spread to over 20 other countries, prompting a global health emergency.

Related Topics

China Died Venice Euro December Market All From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Germany Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus - Bavari ..

3 minutes ago

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested maid, recovered stolen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.