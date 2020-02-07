(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Italian province of Veneto stands to lose $1 billion worth of tourism income coming from Chinese travelers this year as the new coronavirus outbreak begins to bite, a regional lawmaker told Sputnik on Thursday.

Italy joined a growing list of countries that have halted all China flights after confirming its first coronavirus cases in two Chinese visitors last week. Veneto's capital of Venice is extremely popular with Chinese tourists.

"It's difficult to evaluate now how big the reduction in the number of tourists from China could be. Someone estimates for this year less than 971,000 arrivals and about 955 million euro [$1 billion] losses compared to the last year," lawmaker Stefano Valdegamberi said, adding that the figures were for Veneto.

The Italian Democratic Institute has estimated that Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio and Lombardy, the country's main tourist magnets, could lose a combined 3.2 billion Euros this year. The industry's loss nationwide is projected to be 4.5 billion.

Manuel Vescovi, a lawmaker for the Lega party in the Tuscan legislature, told Sputnik that some 400,000 Chinese tourists came to Tuscany every year.

"I think that if the situation continues to get out of control losses will be substantial. I, however, first think about the health situation," he said.

Over 28,000 people have been infected with a new strain of coronavirus that emerged at a wet market in China last December. More than 500 people have died. The infection has spread to over 20 other countries, prompting a global health emergency.