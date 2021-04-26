(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Italy's northern region of Veneto has registered its first case of the Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities said on Monday.

"We are talking about two adult Indian citizens a father and a daughter, who recently returned from India. They have contracted the Indian [COVID-19] variant. Both of them are in self-isolation at their place of residence," the region's president Luca Zaia told reporters.

The official added that the authorities would be closely monitoring the situation.

On Sunday, Italy banned entry for people who have been in India in the past two weeks.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in India has exceeded 17 million, making it the second country after the United States in terms of the number of confirmed cases.

Over the past several days, India has been witnessing record daily cases and mortality rates.

Earlier this week, a number of countries, including Germany, Iran and Canada, announced temporary restrictions on passenger traffic with India after a new COVID-19 variant with triple mutation variant B.1.618 had been discovered in the West Bengal state. Indian scientists believe that the new variant transmits faster than any previously known ones and infects old and young alike.