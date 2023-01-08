ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The sixth package of Italy's military assistance to Ukraine is being under discussion, as it is necessary to inform the Italian parliament before the delivery takes place, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

"The sixth defense package still needs to be finalized. The delivery will not take place until the parliament is informed," Tajani told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The senior official added that Rome was holding talks on the issue with Paris to improve the delivery of the air defense systems.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.

The Biden administration officially announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion on Friday. It includes Bradley fighting vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles, among other weaponry.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that the United Nations would like to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine, amid the new US weapons package.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.