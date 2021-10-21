UrduPoint.com

Items Of Interest In Search For Murder Suspect Brian Laundrie Found In Florida Park - FBI

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Items of interest in the search for murder suspect Brian Laundrie have been located in a nature reserve in the US state of Florida, the FBI office in Tampa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie.  An FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time," the FBI said via Twitter.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in connection with the death of his fiance, Gabrielle Petito, during a cross-country road trip.

The two left for the trip in July and Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 without Petito. In mid-August, Petito and Laundrie had an encounter with police in the state of Utah as officers responded to a "domestic problem" between the two.

Petito's remains were found later in September in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the state of Wyoming. Officials said they determined the cause of death was strangulation.

