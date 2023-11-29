(@FahadShabbir)

Dhahran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) building was decorated with the Riyadh Expo 2030 logo to celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s winning the bid to host World Expo 2030 and to congratulate Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saud Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the occasion.

The logo represents a palm tree, which is a symbol of life. Each leaf has a different texture and color to represent the vibrant and diverse facets of Riyadh, the host city.