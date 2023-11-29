Open Menu

Ithra Celebrates Kingdom's Winning Bid To Host World Expo 2030

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ithra celebrates Kingdom's winning bid to host World Expo 2030

Dhahran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) building was decorated with the Riyadh Expo 2030 logo to celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s winning the bid to host World Expo 2030 and to congratulate Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saud Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the occasion.

The logo represents a palm tree, which is a symbol of life. Each leaf has a different texture and color to represent the vibrant and diverse facets of Riyadh, the host city.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Riyadh Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

1 minute ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From World