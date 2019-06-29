UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'It's A Problem': Trump Tells Erdogan On Russia Missile Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

'It's a problem': Trump tells Erdogan on Russia missile deal

Turkey's purchase of a major Russian missile defence system is "a problem", US President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 on Saturday

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkey's purchase of a major Russian missile defence system is "a problem", US President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 on Saturday.

Washington has made clear it opposes the purchase of the Russian S-400 system, giving Turkey until July 31 to give up the deal, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme.

And Trump reiterated the position in talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Japan's Osaka where the G20 summit is being held.

"It's a problem, there's no question about it," Trump said.

"It's not good. It's not good." But he added that Turkey "has been a friend of ours... We're a big trading partner.

We're going to be much bigger." Washington has said that if by July 31 Turkey does not give up on the S-400 system, Ankara would be blocked from purchasing F-35 fighter jets and Turkish pilots currently training in the US would be expelled.

The purchase has raised eyebrows among Turkey's NATO allies and provoked anger in Washington, which expected Ankara to opt for the American Patriot air defence system instead.

But Turkey has remained committed to the purchase, with Erdogan saying earlier this month: "We have completed the business. God willing, the system will be delivered to our country next month."Meeting President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said the deal with Russia was "of prime importance" to Turkey, showing no signs of backtracking on the deal.

Related Topics

NATO Business Russia Turkey Washington Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Ankara Japan Tayyip Erdogan July God From

Recent Stories

Putin Suggests Raising Egypt Ties to New Level

15 minutes ago

Malik Riaz suggests govt to suspend Rs5,000 curren ..

22 minutes ago

International Community Unites to Maintain Free, F ..

25 minutes ago

US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Ira ..

25 minutes ago

Taliban Kill 30 Militias in Northern Afghanistan - ..

25 minutes ago

World Cup 2019: Pakistan to play against Afghanist ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.