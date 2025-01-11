London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) David Moyes has returned as Everton manager following Sean Dyche's sacking, the struggling Premier League club announced on Saturday.

"David is widely recognised as one of the Premier League's most experienced and accomplished managers, having led Everton for more than 500 matches from 2002 to 2013," a statement on the club's website read.

"We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton's history," Everton's executive chairman Marc Watts said.

"With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton," he added.

"It's great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club," Moyes remarked.

The club's new owners, the Friedkin Group, moved for Moyes after dismissing Dyche just hours before Thursday's 2-0 win against Peterborough in the FA Cup third-round.

Moyes is reported to have agreed a two-and-a-half year contract to return to Everton 12 years after leaving for an unsuccessful spell in charge of Manchester United.

The 61-year-old Scot has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

He is set to start his second spell as Everton boss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Moyes remains popular with Everton fans after his 11-year stint in charge from 2002 to 2013, a period that included a fourth place finish in 2005 and an FA Cup final appearance in 2009.

Dyche's two-year reign came to an abrupt end on Thursday after Everton's defeat at Bournemouth on January 4.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was said to be Everton's top target but he joined West Ham, with Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Fenerbahce in Turkey, also reportedly distancing himself from the job.

Moyes will be tasked with leading Everton away from the relegation zone as they prepare to usher in a new era at their Bramley Moore Dock Stadium from next season.

Dyche managed only one win in his last 11 games in charge, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone.

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines, now the club's under-18s head coach, and captain Seamus Coleman took charge for the win against third tier Peterborough.

nr/cw