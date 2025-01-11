'It's Great To Be Back': Moyes Returns As Everton Manager
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) David Moyes returned for a second spell as Everton manager on Saturday, following Sean Dyche's sacking by the struggling Premier League club.
Moyes, 61, made his name during an 11-year stint in charge at Goodison Park from 2002 to 2013, a period that included a fourth place Premier League finish in 2005 and an FA Cup final appearance in 2009.
Dyche was sacked on Thursday by the club's new owners, the Friedkin Group, hours before a FA Cup victory over Peterborough, with Everton 16th in the Premier League table and just one point above the relegation zone.
Moyes is reported to have agreed a two-and-a-half year contract which will see him lead the club into a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.
"It's great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club," said Moyes in a club statement.
"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."
Moyes' success in his first spell at Everton saw him handed the chance to succeed Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but he was sacked after less than a season in a troubled time at Old Trafford.
Short stints at Real Sociedad and Sunderland followed, but the Scot rebuilt his reputation during two spells at West Ham.
After leading the east London club out of relegation trouble in the 2017-18 season, he returned in 2019 for a five-year spell that led the Hammers into Europe three times and ended a 43-year wait to win a trophy by lifting the Europa Conference League in 2023.
