Ivana Trump Dies at Age 73 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife to former US President Donald Trump and mother to Trump children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr., has died at the age of 73, according to a statement.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump said via social media.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana Trump, born in Czechoslovakia, was working as a model when she met Donald in 1976. The two married one year later in 1977. The couple's relationship received worldwide publicity up and through their divorce in 1992.

Ivana also worked in major roles at the Trump Organization, including executive vice president for interior design, in addition to independent business ventures in fashion and beauty products.