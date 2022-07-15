UrduPoint.com

Ivana Trump Dies At Age 73 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ivana Trump Dies at Age 73 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife to former US President Donald Trump and mother to Trump children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr., has died at the age of 73, according to a statement.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump said via social media.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana Trump, born in Czechoslovakia, was working as a model when she met Donald in 1976. The two married one year later in 1977. The couple's relationship received worldwide publicity up and through their divorce in 1992.

Ivana also worked in major roles at the Trump Organization, including executive vice president for interior design, in addition to independent business ventures in fashion and beauty products.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Married Trump Divorce Died New York Women All

Recent Stories

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

51 minutes ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

51 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

51 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per lit ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel price ..

51 minutes ago
 Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by R ..

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.