Ivanka Trump Accuses Prosecutors in US Capital of Targeting Her for Political Reasons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ivanka Trump, daughter to the US president and an adviser to the White House, accused Democrat-led Attorney General's office in the US Capital of targeting her over hotel charges incurred for Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

"This week, I spent 5 hours in a deposition with the Democrat D.C. AG's Office, where they questioned the rates charged by the Trump Hotel at the inauguration," she tweeted Thursday. "I shared with them an email from 4 years ago, where I sent instructions to the hotel to charge 'a fair market rate' which the hotel did.

This 'inquiry' is another politically-motivated demonstration of vindictiveness and waste of taxpayer Dollars."

The probe of the president's use of the hotel under the Trump brand, which is being conducted by the Washington, DC Attorney General's office, comes after his loss in the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Over the four years of his presidency, Trump has regularly labeled Congress hearings and other probes led by Democrats into his conduct as politically-motivated and done in bad faith, including his impeachment in 2019 that failed to remove him from office.