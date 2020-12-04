UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivanka Trump Accuses Prosecutors In US Capital Of Targeting Her For Political Reasons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Ivanka Trump Accuses Prosecutors in US Capital of Targeting Her for Political Reasons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ivanka Trump, daughter to the US president and an adviser to the White House, accused Democrat-led Attorney General's office in the US Capital of targeting her over hotel charges incurred for Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

"This week, I spent 5 hours in a deposition with the Democrat D.C. AG's Office, where they questioned the rates charged by the Trump Hotel at the inauguration," she tweeted Thursday. "I shared with them an email from 4 years ago, where I sent instructions to the hotel to charge 'a fair market rate' which the hotel did.

This 'inquiry' is another politically-motivated demonstration of vindictiveness and waste of taxpayer Dollars."

The probe of the president's use of the hotel under the Trump brand, which is being conducted by the Washington, DC Attorney General's office, comes after his loss in the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Over the four years of his presidency, Trump has regularly labeled Congress hearings and other probes led by Democrats into his conduct as politically-motivated and done in bad faith, including his impeachment in 2019 that failed to remove him from office.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Hotel Trump November Democrats Congress 2017 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

5 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

5 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

6 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

5 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

5 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.