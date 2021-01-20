UrduPoint.com
Ivanka Trump Gets Emotional On Last Day At White House

Wed 20th January 2021

Ivanka Trump gets emotional on last day at White House

The daughter of outgoing President Donald  J. Trump says that last four years have been an incredible journey. In travelling to nearly every American state and dozens of countries, I fell even more deeply in love with the American people,

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Ivanka Trump, daughter of outgoing US President Donald Trump, got emotional on the last day in office.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka Trump said that the last four years had been an incredible journey.

She wrote: “It had been the honour of a lifetime to serve our nation as an advisor to the president,”. She also said that she was “proud” of what the outgoing administration had accomplished and was excited about the future.

“I came to Washington to fight for American families and I leave feeling I’ve done that,” said Ivanka.

The first daughter said she believes that “America can move forward in a positive way” by acknowledging the “differences” and finding “common ground”. She added that this is how America will remain the greatest nation.

“The last four years have been an incredible journey. In travelling to nearly every American state and dozens of countries, I fell even more deeply in love with the American people,” said Ivanka, as she thanked everyone for the “love and support”.

“I leave DC in awe of the compassion grace and grit that exists across this nation. These great and strong people have reinforced my abiding faith in America,” said the first daughter.

Ivanka also prayed that God gives “wisdom, courage and strength to President-elect Joseph R Biden, Dr Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala D Harris, Doughlas Emhoff and all of the leaders, judges, officers and officials who devote themselves to service of the public”,”

“As Americans we must all pray for their success,” she added.

