Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Subpoenaed to Testify in Federal January 6 Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by a US special counsel to testify before a Federal grand jury regarding Trump's alleged efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, the New York Times reported.

The report said on Wednesday that it is unclear if the former US president will try to block Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner from testifying on the basis of executive privilege.

An aide for Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not respond for a request for comment, the report said.

The two recently testified before the US House special committee investigating the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol, which Donald Trump did not seek to block.