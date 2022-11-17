Ivanka Trump Says She Has No Plans to Enter Politics - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, after her father's announcement of his candidacy for participation in the presidential elections in 2024, said that she did not plan to engage in politics.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka Trump told Fox news Digital.

She added that she will always love and support her father, but going forward she "will do so outside the political arena."

"I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments," she said.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump officially announced his nomination as a candidate for the presidency in 2024.