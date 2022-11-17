UrduPoint.com

Ivanka Trump Says She Has No Plans To Enter Politics - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Ivanka Trump Says She Has No Plans to Enter Politics - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, after her father's announcement of his candidacy for participation in the presidential elections in 2024, said that she did not plan to engage in politics.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka Trump told Fox news Digital.

She added that she will always love and support her father, but going forward she "will do so outside the political arena."

"I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments," she said.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump officially announced his nomination as a candidate for the presidency in 2024.

Related Topics

Trump Young Family Love

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

8 minutes ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

9 minutes ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

9 minutes ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

9 minutes ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

9 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.