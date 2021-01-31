UrduPoint.com
Ivermectin Bust At South Africa OR Tambo Airport, Six Arrested - Police

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Six people have been arrested at South Africa's OR Tambo International Airport after being in possession of a suspected ivermectin drug, police told Sputnik.

In a statement, the police said that tablets suspected to ivermectin worth six million rand (nearly $400,000) have been seized.

The police say in the past two weeks the teams' collaboration has led to the arrest of six people and the confiscation of unregistered medicine worth a market value of six million rand. The unregistered medicine which is mainly in a tablet form is believed to have been imported for sale purposes and would have been utilized in the treatment of Covid-19.

The police say in all incidents the six people which include two women and four men are of Indian descent had just entered the country from India.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrests to Sputnik this morning.

Last week the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the use of the drug in treating Covid-19. In a statement, the South African health Ministry, in turn, discouraged the use of the drug due to insufficient evidence.

