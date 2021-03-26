UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivorian President Appoints Second Prime Minister In Less Than 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Ivorian President Appoints Second Prime Minister in Less Than 8 Months

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Friday appointed his close ally Patrick Jerome Achi as new prime minister, following the death of the second premier in less than eight months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Friday appointed his close ally Patrick Jerome Achi as new prime minister, following the death of the second premier in less than eight months.

"The president of the republic demands that the prime minister propose a new government to him as soon as possible," a decree, signed by chief of staff Fidel Sarassoro, read.

Hamed Bakayoko, 56, became prime minister of the western African nation soon after the passing in July of his predecessor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Bakayoko died of cancer at a clinic in Germany on March 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Germany March July Cancer Government

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court Bar Association election to be he ..

2 minutes ago

Half of US States to Open Up Vaccine Eligibility t ..

2 minutes ago

'Malicious' Communication Prompted Evacuation of C ..

2 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in east Ukraine shelling

2 minutes ago

Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt's Suez ..

5 minutes ago

China affirms strong Serbia ties on defence tour o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.