Ivorian President Appoints Second Prime Minister in Less Than 8 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Friday appointed his close ally Patrick Jerome Achi as new prime minister, following the death of the second premier in less than eight months.

"The president of the republic demands that the prime minister propose a new government to him as soon as possible," a decree, signed by chief of staff Fidel Sarassoro, read.

Hamed Bakayoko, 56, became prime minister of the western African nation soon after the passing in July of his predecessor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Bakayoko died of cancer at a clinic in Germany on March 10.