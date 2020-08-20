UrduPoint.com
Ivory Coast Bars Public Protests Until Sept 15

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Ivory Coast has banned all outdoor protests until September 15, according to a statement issued on Thursday after deadly clashes ahead of presidential elections in October

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast has banned all outdoor protests until September 15, according to a statement issued on Thursday after deadly clashes ahead of presidential elections in October.

The measure "draws the consequences of the impact, in human and property terms, from previous demonstrations and the risk that pockets of inter-community conflicts could open up", the government said in a statement.

On August 13, protests erupted in the economic hub Abidjan and demonstrations in the central town of Daoukro turned to bloody ethnic clashes after President Alassane Ouattara announced he would bid for a third term.

Critics of Ouattara say the 78-year-old is only able to run again on October 31 thanks to a 2016 change to the constitution that bypasses a two-term limit.

