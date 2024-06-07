Ivory Coast Bets On Solar In Clean Energy Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Boundiali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The sun beats down from a cloudless sky on the town of Boundiali, where Ivory Coast's first solar power plant embodies the drive to embrace clean energy without abandoning fossil fuels.
Unlike the wetter, cloudier south, the climate in northern Ivory Coast bordering Burkina Faso and Mali is hot and dry for around eight months of the year.
"Irradiance is very high" in the region, plant engineer Franck Alain Yayo told AFP, referring to the intensity of the Sun's energy.
The Boundiali plant, which opened in June 2023, aims to improve the electricity supply to more than 430,000 households, the energy ministry said.
Although Ivory Coast has about 10 smaller solar power plants serving villages at a local level, Boundiali is the first on the national grid.
The country, which already exports about 10 percent of its electricity to neighbours, aims to generate nearly half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that half the population of sub-Saharan Africa has no access to electricity.
And yet, it added in a recent report: "Africa is home to 60 percent of the best solar resources globally, yet only one percent of installed solar PV (photovoltaic) capacity."
While the continent has doubled its capacity to produce clean energy in the last 10 years, African renewables still account for just two percent of global capacity.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From World
-
Russian prosecutors seek French NGO worker's jailing pending trial33 seconds ago
-
Yemen rebels detain aid workers, UN staff: aid group, diplomatic source11 minutes ago
-
New loach species found in central Myanmar31 minutes ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for 'fair peace' after D-Day1 hour ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of NBA Finals2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: Over 98,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians2 hours ago
-
Deadly landmines pose hidden threat in Libyan capital2 hours ago
-
Poll dancing: Trump pivots on mail-in voting2 hours ago
-
Belgium tower above the rest in open Group E2 hours ago
-
Kentucky Derby, Preakness winners square off in Belmont Stakes2 hours ago