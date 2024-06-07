Open Menu

Ivory Coast Bets On Solar In Clean Energy Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ivory Coast bets on solar in clean energy drive

Boundiali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The sun beats down from a cloudless sky on the town of Boundiali, where Ivory Coast's first solar power plant embodies the drive to embrace clean energy without abandoning fossil fuels.

Unlike the wetter, cloudier south, the climate in northern Ivory Coast bordering Burkina Faso and Mali is hot and dry for around eight months of the year.

"Irradiance is very high" in the region, plant engineer Franck Alain Yayo told AFP, referring to the intensity of the Sun's energy.

The Boundiali plant, which opened in June 2023, aims to improve the electricity supply to more than 430,000 households, the energy ministry said.

Although Ivory Coast has about 10 smaller solar power plants serving villages at a local level, Boundiali is the first on the national grid.

The country, which already exports about 10 percent of its electricity to neighbours, aims to generate nearly half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that half the population of sub-Saharan Africa has no access to electricity.

And yet, it added in a recent report: "Africa is home to 60 percent of the best solar resources globally, yet only one percent of installed solar PV (photovoltaic) capacity."

While the continent has doubled its capacity to produce clean energy in the last 10 years, African renewables still account for just two percent of global capacity.

Related Topics

Africa Electricity Exports Mali Ivory Coast Burkina Faso June From Best

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

5 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

13 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

19 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago

More Stories From World