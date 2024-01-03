Ivory Coast chefs cook up new twist on African food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) In the kitchen of his Abidjan restaurant, Ivory Coast chef Charlie Koffi prepares his country's staggering tropical bounty with the techniques of fine French cuisine. And he's far from alone.

A growing number of his fellow chefs in the West African nation are retouching local specialities with cooking skills picked up elsewhere.

One of Koffi's signature dishes is an adaptation of gouagouassou sauce, a local specialty.

In his version, a rabbit is stewed with African eggplants, spicy oil, powdered akpi seeds and local fefe pepper.

"It is one of the dishes I loved as a child," Koffi told AFP. "As a chef, it was almost an obligation to come back to it."

Koffi was trained in France before opening his Abidjan restaurant, Villa Alfira, in 2017 to showcase his country's cuisine.

In the well-lit main dining room overlooking a pond where fish on the menu swim, Eric Guei tucked into a gouagouassou casserole.

"I find taste and audacity in this dish," the happy customer said. "It mixes Western know-how with local flavours."

Guei enjoyed the copious but beautifully presented meal with his friend Yasmine Doumbia. "Gouagouassou is a very traditional Ivory Coast dish, and to see it in a restaurant like this is a real pleasure," she said.

Villa Alfira is a change from the "maquis", typical animated local eateries where braised chickens and fish are eaten by hand, along with traditional sauces, manioc polenta, and fried plantains.