Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

Published April 13, 2022

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his government resigned on Wednesday, a government spokesman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his government resigned on Wednesday, a government spokesman said.

"As you know, the government has resigned," the spokesman said in an appeal posted on the government's social media accounts.

Achi applied for resignation during a short ministerial meeting at the presidential palace. President Alassane Ouattara supported Achi's decision, the Koaci media outlet reported.

Achi became prime minister on March 2021. He was first appointed to the role on an interim basis after the death of his predecessor, Hamed Bakayoko.

