Ivory Coast Names Hamed Bakayoko Prime Minister: Presidency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:04 AM

Ivory Coast names Hamed Bakayoko prime minister: presidency

Ivory Coast's Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko was named prime minister on Thursday, after acting as interim premier since the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly on July 8, the presidency announced

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko was named prime minister on Thursday, after acting as interim premier since the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly on July 8, the presidency announced.

"The President of the Republic has signed a decree appointing Mr. Hamed Bakayoko as prime minister," while he will keep his defence role, according to the presidency's statement.

More Stories From World

