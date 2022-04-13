Ivory Coast PM quits, new govt next week: president

Ivory Coast's prime minister resigned on Wednesday and a new "streamlined" government will take shape next week, President Alassane Ouattara announced

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Ivory Coast's prime minister resigned on Wednesday and a new "streamlined" government will take shape next week, President Alassane Ouattara announced.

Speaking at the opening of outgoing Prime Minister Patrick Achi's last cabinet meeting, Ouattara said he had accepted the government's resignation and would "from next week appoint a new prime minister who will come to me to propose a streamlined government." "I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers in order to strengthen government effectiveness and bearing in mind the current world economic situation," he said.

"It is crucial to reduce state spending and steer it towards social and security resilience." Ouattara paid tribute to the outgoing prime minister.

"Throughout the past year, despite the exceptional conditions arising from the pandemic as well as the complex regional security environment, you have demonstrated commitment and determination," he said.

Achi was appointed in April after his predecessor Hamed Bakayoko died of cancer the previous month.

Bakayoko himself succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly in July 2020.