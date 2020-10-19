Ivory Coast police, students clash in Abidjan

Ivory Coast police clashed with students protesting in Abidjan over university costs on Monday as tensions simmer just two weeks before presidential elections

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast police clashed with students protesting in Abidjan over university costs on Monday as tensions simmer just two weeks before presidential elections.

Students, who had responded to a call for protests from the opposition-aligned Fesci labour union, set fire to at least one bus and two cars in the Rivera 2 district of the country's economic capital, an AFP journalist said.

Security forces clashed with students who had barricaded several streets in the Cocody neighbourhood where the Felix Houphouet-Boigny University is located.