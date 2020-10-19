UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivory Coast Police, Students Clash In Abidjan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Ivory Coast police, students clash in Abidjan

Ivory Coast police clashed with students protesting in Abidjan over university costs on Monday as tensions simmer just two weeks before presidential elections

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast police clashed with students protesting in Abidjan over university costs on Monday as tensions simmer just two weeks before presidential elections.

Students, who had responded to a call for protests from the opposition-aligned Fesci labour union, set fire to at least one bus and two cars in the Rivera 2 district of the country's economic capital, an AFP journalist said.

Security forces clashed with students who had barricaded several streets in the Cocody neighbourhood where the Felix Houphouet-Boigny University is located.

Related Topics

Fire Police Abidjan Rivera Ivory Coast From Labour

Recent Stories

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

4 minutes ago

Court adjourns reference against PPP's senator til ..

1 minute ago

SC refers extradition case of Talha to Chief Justi ..

1 minute ago

Singer Zubaida Khanum was remembered

1 minute ago

Inclusive mechanism being devised for newspapers a ..

1 minute ago

Minister HR&MA meets Imam of Badshahi Masjid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.