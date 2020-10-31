Ivory Coast president seeks third term in tense vote

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara seeks reelection in a presidential vote Saturday marked by an opposition boycott and clashes over his bid to secure a contested third term

At least 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned Abidjan into a battleground and left 3,000 dead.

A former IMF official in power since 2010, Ouattara is facing off with veteran opposition leader Henri Konan Bedie in a feud among the country's ageing leaders that has defined Ivorian politics for decades.

Ouattara's decision to run sparked tensions with Bedie and another opposition candidate, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who called for a boycott of the vote on the grounds a third mandate was unconstitutional.

The ballot in French-speaking West Africa's economic powerhouse is a crunch test in a region where Nigeria faces widespread social protests, Mali is emerging from a coup and jihadist violence wracks the Sahel.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT). It was unclear when results will be released. Electoral law allows for five days for results to be made official.

"The process has been tense," said Patrick Allou, 32, waiting to vote in Abidjan's Plateau district.

"Everyone has their opinion but you should express it democratically. No one needs to die in an election." Ouattara, 78, was supposed to step aside after his second term to make way for a younger generation, but the sudden death of his chosen successor forced a change in plan.

The Ivorian leader says a constitutional court ruling approved his third term, allowing him to bypass two-term presidential limits after a 2016 legal reform.

His supporters expect a strong win, touting his record in bringing infrastructure projects, economic growth and stability to the world's top cocoa producer after a decade of instability.

But Bedie and opposition leaders accuse the electoral commission and the constitutional court of favouring the government, making a fair and transparent vote impossible.

A group had blocked the main route between Abidjan and the north of the country early on Saturday, 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Abidjan.

More than 35,000 police and security force officials have been mobilised to secure the election.

"All arrangements have been made to allow the population to vote in peace," Security Minister Diomande Vagondo said.